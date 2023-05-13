Continued house detention of Mirwaiz strongly denounced

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, has strongly denounced the continued house detention of its chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The Mirwaiz has been under house arrest since August 05, 2019. The Anjuman in a statement in Srinagar said today was the 194th consecutive Friday when Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was neither allowed to offer Friday prayer nor carry out other religious obligations which is extremely sad and condemnable.

It said people from all walks of life are unable to understand why the top religious and public leader of occupied Kashmir has been kept under continuous detention. They question why the Mirwaiz is not allowed to carry out his peaceful activities, it added.

Meanwhile, the Anjuman paid rich tribute to Khwaja Abdul Salam Dalal, the long-time associate of Mufaisr-e-Qur’an Mirwaiz Maulana Muhammad Yousuf Shah (RA), on his death anniversary.

It also expressed grief over the demise of Mohammad Aslam Fazili, who was a very compas-sionate person and a well-wisher of the Anjuman and had a deep association with the Mirwaiz family. The deceased passed away in America.

The Anjuman condoled with the bereaved family of Muhammad Aslam Fazili and prayed for Jannat-ul-Firdous to the departed soul besides patience to his bereaved family members.

the Indian Home ministry controlled Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of police has submitted a fake chargesheet against five youth in Srinagar.

The chargesheet in the case was presented under various sections of black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) registered at Police Station Shalteng against the five youth before the special designated court of India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Srinagar. The police claimed that the case pertains to the recovery of huge cache of arms and ammunition by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Narbal area of Budgam on November 20, 2022, from the possession of the youth identified as Rouf Safeer, Javiad Ahmed Khanday, Muhammad Iqbal Dhobi, Shakir Ahmad Zargar, and Waris Ramzan Gojri.—KMS