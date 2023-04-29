Continued house detention of Mirwaiz strongly denounced

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Auqaf of Jamia Masjid Srinagar has de-nounced in strong terms the continued illegal house detention of its chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for nearly four years.

The Anjuman Auqaf in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the authorities have again barred Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from offering the Friday prayers, today, on the 192nd consecutive week.

It said the Mirwaiz has been barred from per-forming important religious duties like offering Friday prayer, which is reprehensible. It said such behaviour of the authorities is hurting the religious sentiments of the people.

The Anjuman Auqaf said that every Friday, a large number of people, including the elderly, women and youth, come to the Jamia Masjid to listen to the sermon of the Mirwaiz but they feel disappointed on not seeing their beloved religious leader at the grand mosque. The authorities must shun their aggressive stance regarding the Mirwaiz, it said.—KMS