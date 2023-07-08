Anjuman Auqaf of Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, has strongly denounced the authorities of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for keeping its chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under continued house arrest.

The Anjuman Auqaf in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the occupation authorities disal-lowed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to offer Friday prayers on the 202nd consecutive week, today. It deplored that the Mirwaiz is neither allowed to offer Friday prayers nor to carry out his official responsibilities, which is extremely unfortunate and condemnable.

It said, even today a large number of people who came to the historic Jamia Masjid to offer Friday prayer and listen to the sermon of the Mirwaiz had to return disappointed. —KMS