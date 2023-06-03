Continued house arrest of Mirwaiz strongly denounced

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, has denounced in strong terms the continued house detention of its chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been under house arrest since August 05, 2019.

The Anjuman Auqaf in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the occupation authorities once again prevented the Mirwaiz from offering Juma prayers at the Jamia Masjid. It said due to his arbitrary house arrest, the Mirwaiz is unable to per-form his institutional duties including social, reformative and educational responsibilities, which is very unfortunate.

It said if the situation is normal in the occupied territory, as claimed by the authorities, then why the Mirwaiz is not being allowed to perform his religious obligations like offering Juma prayers and delivering the Friday sermon at the grand mosque.

The Anjuman appealed to international bodies including the UN Human Rights Council and Organization of Islamic Cooperation to play their role in the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.—KMS