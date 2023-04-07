Continued house arrest of Mirwaiz strongly condemned

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, has strongly denounced house arrest of its chief, Mir-waiz Umar Farooq.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been under continued house detention since August 05, 2019 when the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government ille-gally revoked the special status of the territory on August 05, 2019.

The Anjuman Auqaf in a statement issued in Srinagar said the illegal and arbitrary detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continued today on the third Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, due to which he could neither perform Friday prayer nor fulfill his official duties for the consecutive 189th Juma, which is extremely sad. It said that on the occasion of the great and blessed month of Ramadan, the people who came in thousands from across the valley to listen to the sermons of the Mirwaiz had to return disappointed once again in the absence of their beloved leader. They termed the continuous detention of Mirwaiz as arbitrary and inhumane in all respects, it said.

Meanwhile, before the Friday prayer, Imam Hai Ahmad Saeed Naqshbandi, the Imam of the grand mosque, expressed his anger and resentment against the prolonged detention of the Mirwaiz and said the people are unable to understand the behavior of the authorities.

He reiterated the demand for the immediate and unconditional release of the Mirwaiz in view of the holy and great occasions like Jummat-ul-Vida and Shab-e-Qadr.—KMS