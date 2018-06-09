Contesting polls on multiple seats

ACCORDING to media reports, different political leaders would be contesting polls from more than one seat of the National or Provincial Assemblies concerned. PTI leader Imran Khan is reportedly aiming to contest elections from five constituencies, Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal from at least three seats and Ch Nisar Ali Khan from four seats of NA and Punjab Assembly.

There would be several other leaders and candidates as well who would be filing their nomination papers from more than one constituency. This is because there is no legal bar on contesting elections against multiple seats but apparently this is done at the cost of national exchequer and wastage of precious time, resources and energy. The leaders file nomination papers and contest elections from different constituencies to brighten their prospects for their electoral victory and improve the overall numbers tally for their parties. Some of them also have their eyes for important slots at the Centre and top slots in provinces and that is why they file nomination papers both for National and Provincial Assemblies. It often happens that some candidates and leaders emerge victorious from more than one constituency and thereafter they retain one of their seats and leave others where by-elections are held. This phenomenon may also be looked into by Parliament as well as Supreme Court of Pakistan. Contesting elections from two seats simultaneously might be acceptable to some extent but beyond that it seems to be a luxury that must not be allowed. It also amounts to injustice for the electorate who vote for certain candidates but are left at the mercy of circumstances.

