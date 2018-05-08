Contempt proceedings against Tallal adjourned

Islamabad

The contempt of court case against State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudry was adjourned indefinitely after the bench hearing the case was dissolved. The three-member bench was dissolved on Monday owing to the retirement of its head, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan.

During today’s hearing, Justice Ejaz remarked that the minister will be given a complete chance to present his defence and clarify position over the charges. At the last hearing of the case on May 4, the minister’s counsel, Kamran Murtaza had requested the apex court to adjourn the hearing until today, which was approved. Chaudry was held in contempt after he made anti judiciary remarks at a party rally in February, this year.

“There was an era when the Kaaba was full of idols. Today, the judiciary, which is the country’s highest institution, is also full of PCO [Provisional Constitution Order] idols.”

Tallal had said in Jaranwala. The apex court had initiated contempt proceedings against the lawmaker on account of “derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements” with regard to the court.

Chaudry has been indicted in the case and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The next hearing of the case will now be held after the chief justice forms a new bench.

Another PML-N legislator Daniyal Aziz also faced contempt charges and the apex court has reserved the verdict in the case.—INP