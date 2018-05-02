Contempt of court: LHC summons Ahsan Iqbal on May 7

LAHORE : Contempt of Court petition has been filed against Federal Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal in Supreme Court, whereas he has been summoned by Lahore High Court (LHC) on May 7 in contempt of court petitions on Wednesday.

According to the details, Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi filed a petition against Ahsan Iqbal, stating that he disgraced CJP in his recent statements.

On the other hand, full-member bench headed by Justice Muzahir Ali Akbar heard the case during which, applicant Azhar Siddiq said that Iqbal criticized judiciary and used indecent language against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar.

He further said that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had on-aired his speech despite ban. He requested the court to launch contempt of court case against Ahsan Iqbal and ordered PEMRA to stop broadcast of such speeches.

The claimant also appealed to disqualify the interior minister under article 63, 64 and took back all the salary and other incentives from him that he received from 2008 to 2018.

LHC has summoned Ahsan Iqbal on May 7 in contempt of court case.

It is worthwhile to mention here that on April 26, Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal had criticised Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar for allegedly leveling baseless allegation against him.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, Iqbal said that the chief justice had “no right to calling-name people”. “You [Justice Nisar] must issue me a charge sheet. If you have evidence, produce it before me. But enough is enough,” Iqbal challenged. “The chief justice can sit on the bench [and raise allegations]… Ahsan Iqbal had appointed a vice chancellor on someone’s patronage… Mr Chief Justice have a heart. If you can feel disrespected, we too, have feelings and respect,” he said.

Earlier, the chief justice had suspended Prof Uzma Qureshi, the vice chancellor of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU). Justice Nisar also said that he had full knowledge about the role of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in her appointment. During the hearing, when asked about her relation with the interior minister, Prof Qureshi had said that Iqbal was the student of her father. “Attempts have been made to malign me,” she maintained.

CJP Nisar had observed that the court could not tolerate any appointment made without transparency.

A two-judge bench headed by the chief justice was hearing a suo motu case about the appointment of vice-chancellors at the public universities.

