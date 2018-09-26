Contempt of court case: SC to indict Aamir Liaquat today

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court of Pakistan to indict Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat for contempt of court today (Thursday).

Earlier on September 11, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial announced the verdict over a petition filed by a private channel against Liaquat.

The court while rejecting the unconditional apology of PTI MNA remarked that he will be indicted on September 27.

“Are we sitting here to get ourselves humiliated? This is not the way to seek apology after committing contempt of court,” remarked the CJP resentfully.

The clips of Aamir Liaquat’s TV programme were also played during the court proceeding.

“Can a person remain, Member of National Assembly, after indictment?” asked the Chief Justice. “No, he cannot hold that position,” replied the lawyer.

Earlier on August 10, Aamir Liaquat Hussain was served a show cause notice in a contempt of court case.

A three-member bench of the apex court was also shown the video clips of Liaquat, in which he was allegedly inciting violence and hatred and taunted anchor of the private channel as ‘Google Baba’.

When Liaquat tried to clarify his position, the top judge Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that no drama would be allowed inside the courtroom as the respondent was not occupying any stage for a performance.

When the top judge inquired as to whom Liaquat referred to as ‘Father and son of India’, he responded that the words were used for Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and premier, Narendra Modi.

