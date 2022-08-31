Contempt case: IHC to take up case against Imran Khan today

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to take the contempt case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan today.

A larger bench of five honourable judges, headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case. The bench also comprises Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kay­ani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aur­an­gzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar.

On August 23, the IHC issued a show-cause notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and summoned him to appear before the court on August 31 (today) in a contempt case filed against him for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Imran Khan’s statement

Imran Khan, while addressing a rally at F-9 park, in Islamabad, on August 20, alleged that Judge Zeba Chaudhry knew that incarcerated party leader Shahbaz Gill was tortured, but she did not release him on bail. He threatened to take action against the judge and the Islamabad IG and DIG police.

IHC registrar Farhan Aziz Khawaja put up a note regarding the “threatening remarks” of the PTI leader about Judge Zeba Chaudhry before acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

After consultation with the other senior judges, the IHC acting CJ served contempt of court notice on Imran Khan and formed a larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb to hear the contempt case.

Khan’s response to show-cause notice

In a response to the show-cause notice, Imran Khan on Tuesday told the IHC that due to “serious misunderstanding and misconception” he misunderstood that female Judge Zeba Chaudhry was not a judicial officer but an executive magistrate performing executive functions on the federal government’s directions.

In the response, he did not apologise for threatening the additional sessions judge, offering, however, to withdraw remarks “if they were inappropriate.”

“As someone who believes in rule of law and a strong independent justice system, the respondent does not believe in hurting the feelings of honourable judges.”

Khan submitted the response through Hamid Khan and Barrister Salman Safdar.

