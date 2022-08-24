Contempt case: Govt can arrest Imran Khan, says Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah hinted at the possibility of arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the contempt of court case filed against the former PM in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

While speaking to a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan threatened a woman judge besides degrading the martyrs of the Lasbela helicopter crash.

The IHC has issued a show-cause notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and summoned him to appear before the court in a personal capacity on August 31 in a contempt case filed against him for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Commenting on the development, Rana Sanaullah said that the court would decide the matter of Imran Khan regarding contempt of the court.

Talking about the matter of PTI’s Shehbaz Gill, who is to be produced before the district court later today (Wednesday), the interior minister said that Gill’s comments were a part of the party’s campaign rather than an individual act, adding that Gill revealed during investigations that it was a written statement.

“PTI’s social media wing was also a part of the campaign,” he added.