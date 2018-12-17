Contaminated water being supplied to some localities

Rawalpindi

Contaminated water is being supplied by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in some localities of the city on regular basis. The concerned authorities are not taking action for the provision of clean drinking water instead. People belonging to various walks of life expressed dismay over non-availability of the basic commodity in large parts of the city.

The areas including College Road, Arya Mohallah, Dhoke Khaba,Umer Road, Nadeem Colony, Dhoke Elahi Bukush and some other localities are getting contaminated water which is giving stinking smell regularly. Arshad Malik, a resident of Dhoke Elahi Bukush said that polluted water is being supplied.”We have to fetch clean drinking water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs,” he added.

A household woman, Asma from Nadeem Colony expressed her deep concern that most of the budget is consumed on providing of water adding it is not only polluted but also expensive. She said the water is not even useable for washing purposes.

WASA has claimed that millions of rupees are being spent for the provision of clean drinking water and old pipelines is being replaced with the new ones to address the public issue.—APP

