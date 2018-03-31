Contaminated water!

Water is the basic necessity of life. The body loses water through breathing, sweating, and digestion, which is why it’s important to rehydrate by drinking fluids and eating foods that contain water. Nowadays water supply from CDA is inadequate and contaminated with sewage material, kitchen waste and microbes smell.

The underground sewage pipes and water pipes have mixed together. Such harmful mixture not only causes diseases but also poses a great threat to the life of users. People have to undergo a lot of endurance to get potable water. CDA must need to provide the sufficient quantity of water with proper hygiene. The sectors which are effecting badly includes G-10, I-10/2, I-9/1 and I -10/1 Islamabad. The authorities take steps before something tragic happens.

HASHIR IQBAL

Islamabad

