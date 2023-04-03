‘Contacts’ restored with old allies including MQM-P: PTI President

Lahore: The newly-appointed President of the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI), Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Sunday said that contacts with all old allies, including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P), have been restored.

Taking to Twitter, Parvez Elahi, the former chief minister of Punjab and a close confidant of PTI chief Imran Khan, said that the MQM had suffered a lot politically from the alliance with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), adding that there was a “feeling” within the MQM-P that there was “no point in continuing with the PDM”.

بلوچستان حکومت اور جی ڈی اے میں بھی حکومت کی آئین اور ملک دشمن پالیسیوں پر سخت تحفظات پائے جاتے ہیں، عمران خان جلد انشاء اللہ تمام ہم خیال جماعتوں کا اجلاس بلا کر آئندہ کا لائحہ عمل طے کریں گے۔ — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) April 2, 2023

It is important to be mentioned here that just a day earlier, the MQM-P had slammed dynastic politics in the country while adding concerns regarding its agreement with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) — the ruling party in Sindh.

“Only we can understand the outcome of the agreement that the MQM-P made with the PPP. We lost huge political capital because of making working relations with the PPP,” said Dr Khali Maqbool Siddiqui, the party’s convener.

It is also important to note that the MQM-P was a key alliance during Imran Khan’s tenure as prime minister, which ended in April last year when a vote of no confidence was brought against him by the opposition. The MQM-P had left Imran Khan to side with the joint opposition to dethrone Imran Khan.

Imran ousted through no-trust vote

Parvez Elahi added that the Balochistan government and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) also had strong reservations about the government’s anti-constitutional and anti-national policies.

“Imran Khan will soon call a meeting of all the parties and communicate the next plan of action,” he added.

Elahi’s statement came after the PDM decided to boycott the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s three-judge bench during a meeting with PM Shehbaz in Lahore — a decision also backed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.