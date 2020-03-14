Consumer Rights Day observed with pledge to raise awareness

Asif Shaikh

The World Consumer Rights Day was observed by cutting a cake at the Karachi Press Club e by the Consumer Rights Protection Council of Pakistan (CRPC) with a message to raise awareness of consumers for improving quality of products.

The ceremony was attended by Imtiaz Khan Faran – President Karachi Press Club, Arman Sabir – Secretary KPC, Saqib Saghir – Joint Secretary, Ashfaq Mangi – Senior Vice Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party, Shakil Baig – Chairman CRPC, Saleem Chandio – Senior Vice Chairman, Iftikhar Mirza – Organizer Sindh, Umair – Organizer Karachi, Hammad Poonawala – Chairman All City Tajir Ittehad, Abdul Qadir Noorani – Vice Chairman and others.

Faran while appreciating efforts of CRPC said that such events are very important in creating consumers awareness. “Consumers should now get awareness themselves so no one could cheat them as every consumer deserve quality products on reasonable prices,” he stressed.

PSP leader Ashfaq Mangi said that all consumer organizations should follow practical approaches as done by CRPC.

Shakil Baig lauded the Sindh government for taking steps to raise consumer awareness and addressing their issues. “Consumer Protection Council should also be made functional and as we think it is an effective tool to safeguard rights of consumers,” he urged. Consumers in Pakistan are facing multiple issues with regard to quality products and over pricing.