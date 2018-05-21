Consumer court providing speedy justice

Rawalpindi

The consumer court in Rawalpindi has been providing speedy justice to the litigants as it has disposed off some 41 cases last month.

Talking to APP, consumer court Judge Abdul Hafeez said the court imposed fine of Rs 1.497 million on seven persons, who had violated the Consumer Act.

He said the objective of consumer courts was to provide justice to the consumers by ensuring availability of quality products.

It may be mentioned that the Punjab government had set up DCPCs and consumer courts in eleven districts of the province to protect consumers’ rights. These institutions are operating under the PCPA-2005 in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Gujrat, Sialkot, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.—APP