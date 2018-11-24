Consultative work for screening, early detection of breast cancer held

Staff Reporter

Radiological Society of Pakistan (RSP) and Shifa International Hospital on Saturday jointly organized a Consultative Workshop on Planning and Capacity Building to Conceptualize Quality Assurance for Screening and Early detection of Breast Cancer in Pakistan.

The Objective of the workshop was to engage the experts involved in the screening and early detection of breast cancer, and the policy/ decision makers including Ministry of Health, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform and Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

There is a need to develop a Breast Cancer Control Policy and subsequent Programmes in line with national and international practices and standards, especially emphasizing safety and quality issues. For this purpose, the starting point is to obtain baseline information on specific areas such as Breast Cancer Screening and Early Detection to save millions of lives.

The workshop was attended by professionals from across the country who contributed ideas and proposals for the establishment and sustainability of the Breast Cancer Control Programme in Pakistan.

Speakers of day were Dr. Naseem Begum (Coordinator Education and Research Committee, Radiological Society of Pakistan), Dr. Arif Malik (Breast Surgeon, Shifa International Hospital), Dr. Samra Mazhar (DD Ministry of Health), Dr. Najmuddin (Chair Person Education and Research Committee, RSP), Ms. Khadija Khan (GM, Quality Management, National Disaster Risk Management Fund), Ms. Abida Khatoon (IAEA/PNRA) & Ms. Zohra Bano (DM, Gender and Development, National Disaster Risk Management Fund).

The workshop concluded with a resolution to form a Technical Advisory Committee which will continue to follow the recommendations made in the workshop.

