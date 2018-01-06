Consultative session on STPF 2018-23 held

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Ministry of Commerce and Textile, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and USAID jointly organized consultative sessions for formulating Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2018-23 with stakeholders.

The first consultative session has been held here, which was chaired by Secretary Commerce, Mohammad Younus Dagha. The representative from FPCCI, KCCI, KATI, PLGMEA, PTA, KWCCI, Landhi Association, APFEA and other trade Associations attended the consultative sessions and put forward their proposals for incorporation in upcoming STPF 2018-23.

All stakeholders including Chamber of Commerce and trade associations will be consulted and their proposals will be solicited which after due consideration by MOC will be made a part of upcoming Trade Policy (2018-23), for industrial growth and enhancement of exports from Pakistan.

The objective of theses consultative sessions is identification of issues from stakeholder’s viewpoint–which affects the industry and exports from Pakistan and coming up with elaborate Trade Policy-which could benefit the trade in the long run.

The consultative session will also continue on Saturday, where the representatives from around 42 trade associations, joint chamber of Commerce and academia have been invited. More consultative sessions will also be held in big export centers viz Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, and Faisalabad for consultation with stakeholders.