A successful consultative session was held on Tuesday at Police Lines Islamabad, focusing on developing an engagement strategy to tackle HIV stigma and discrimination for the law enforcement agencies.

The gathering brought together 60 attendees, including representatives from prominent entities such as the FIA, Motorways Police, ICT Police, NGOs, civil society organizations, and students from various universities, said a press release. The event, organized under the auspices of UNDP and UNAIDS, aimed at raising awareness, devise prevention strategies, and establish guidelines to combat the prevailing HIV/AIDS epidemic. Yuki Takemoto, UNAIDS Country Head, emphasized the critical importance of sensitizing communities to the challenges posed by HIV/AIDS. She strongly advocated for active community participation in safeguarding against the disease. Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, serving as the session moderator, underscored the significance of ensuring equitable and equal access to HIV services and solutions. Dr. Imam highlighted need to eliminate barriers hindering the achievement of successful HIV outcomes, emphasizing.