Consultative session on conflict coverage, crisis communication

City Reporter

Pakistan Peace Collective, a research and communication project of the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), organized a daylong consultative session for developing a three credit hours’ course titled “Conflict Coverage & Crisis Communication” for the Master and Graduation level students of Mass Communication and Media Studies department of various universities across Pakistan.

Mr. Mukhtar Ahmed – Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Mr. Absar Alam Chairman PEMRA and Ms. Marium Khan Director General(Counter Violence & Extremism) National Counter Terrorism Authority – Pakistan attended the consultative session as the guest of honors and presented their views on the subject.

While appreciating the initiative Mr. Mukhtar Ahmed expressed confidence that the proposed course would ensure the required support to fulfill the needs of knowledge development on critical thinking, emotional intelligence, peace building and sensitization on conflict reporting.

It is our duty as journalists to report as accurately and responsibly as possible on this issue. We cannot use our platforms to glorify, sensationalize or traumatize, as the words we use and the images we show have an enormous impact on our viewers/readers. We do not want to further the aims of the terrorists by terrorizing the people through the images we show, said Absar Alam Chairman PEMRA.