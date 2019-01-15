Consultative meeting seeks suggestions to protect minorities rights

Staff Reporter

A consultative meeting held here on Monday to discuss minorities issues and seek suggestions for safeguarding the rights of minority communities and proposals for an amendment draft on the Christian family laws.

MNAs Shunila Ruth, Amir Naveed Jeeva, Jamshed Thomas, Minister HR&MA Punjab Ijaz Alam Augustine, MPAs Haroon Imran Gill, from Sindh Anthorny Naveed, NLDs Habkook Gill, Bishop Leo Paul, Romana Bashir (regarding Christian laws) and Asif Aqeel attended the meeting, which was held in Islamabad.

According to a press release issued here, the discussion revolved around finding out gaps in legislation and implementation and extracting the recommendations to improve the safety system of minorities in the country.

All parliamentarians acknowledged the efforts made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was striving for ending a sense of deprivation amongst the minorities. They hoped that PTI’s government would ensure protection of child rights and women rights, ending domestic violence, forced marriages etc, especially those belonging to minorities.

Provincial Minister Ijaz Alam said the Punjab government had already taken various initiatives along with effective legislation to protect the rights of minorities. ‘Minorities Empowerment Package’ and the creation of a task force to ensure the rights of religious minorities, interfaith committees and minority advisory councils at district level were yielding positive results to establish a peaceful and welfare-oriented society. All the parliamentarians pledged that they fulfil their obligations to be part of legislation over their issues, especially of marriage and divorce of the Christian community.

