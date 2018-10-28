Consultations under way over new Hajj policy

Multan

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri Saturday said that consultations were under way to introduce new five-year Hajj policy. Addressing a Hajj consultative workshop organised by the Directorate of Hajj Multan here, he announced that the new Hajj policy and Hajj operation 2019 would be better than the previous years.

The minister said that efforts were being made to increase Pakistan Hajj quota from the next year, as a large number of Hajj applications could not be entertained every year. He said that the Saudi Arabia government’s formula for Hajj quota for the Muslim countries was one person per thousand people. He said the Saudi Arabia authorities would be contacted to increase Pakistan’s Hajj quota.

He stressed for the training of Hajj pilgrims as it was necessary for performing all rituals of Hajj in a better way. He directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to make short movies about Hajj and release it on the social media to inform the people. He said that the ministry would also hold a session with the Ulema and custodians of mosques and madrasas to create awareness among those intending to go for Hajj.

The minister said that all complaints about Hajj arrangements including provision of buildings and availability of facilities would be addressed. He urged the private tour operators to focus on fitness of Hajj pilgrims. Later, shields were distributed among philanthropists. Director Hajj Multan Rehan Khokhar said that they had invited Hajj pilgrims of 2018 to listen to their recommendations and to improve the Hajj 2019 arrangements.—APP

