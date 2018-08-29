Consultation workshop discusses ways to maximize SEZs potential

Islamabad

The National Consultation Workshop organized by Asian Development Bank (ADB) here Tuesday discussed ways and means to maximize potential of Special Economic Zones and Industrial Park Development in Pakistan, including success stories of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Development of SEZs in Pakistan is the most important part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and needs recommendations and proposals from various stakeholders both from government and private sectors to ensure successes of the zones, Director Regional Cooperation and Operations Coordination Division ADB headquarters Manila, Safdar Pervez told APP.

ADB organized the workshop on “CAREC Integrated Trade Agenda (CITA) 2030” in collaboration with ministry of commerce, and Board of Investment (BOI) which was attended by participants from various government and private sectors.

Safdar Pervez said that the workshop discussed in detail that to make the SEZs in Pakistan successful, international best practices could be replicated to boost competitiveness and productivity.

Under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program, we are developing a trade agenda to promote trade and development among the member countries, expand trade, explore new markets in the region, and diversify the trade in the region,” he said.

“We will include the workshop outcomes in trade agenda of 17th CAREC Ministerial meeting to be held in Bishkek on November 15, 2018 in which Pakistan’s representative would also participate.” —APP

