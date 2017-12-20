Consultation on Blood Donor Management

Staff Reporter

The World Health Organization in collaboration with the Safe Blood Transfusion Programme convened a national consultative workshop on Blood Donor Management in Islamabad. The workshop was organized to strengthen blood donor management which is identified as a critical need in the country. The training was facilitated by internationally renowned experts in the field of blood donor management.

The participants also deliberated on recommendations and future plans to improve blood donor management system and practices in the country. The WHO training material was adapted and made suitable for Pakistan needs especially to address specific issues.