Consul General Grace Shelton’s travels to Hyderabad, Sindh

Staff Reporter

Consul General Grace Shelton traveled to Hyderabad on December 5 to further strengthen ties between the United States and the people of Pakistan.

Consul General Shelton visited the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, met with the newly appointed Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, and toured the famous Institute of Sindhology.

The Consul General, who had previously joined Sindhis everywhere in observation of the Sindh Cultural Day on December 3, further expressed admiration for the people of Sindh, adding, “I would like to wish prosperity, peace, and best wishes to all Sindhis. I am honored and delighted to visit the Institute of Sindhology, and I particularly enjoyed seeing the first Sindhi typewriter in Sindhology, built in New York City in 1926, which illustrates the long ties between our two great nations.”

While visiting the Colgate-Palmolive factory in Hyderabad, the Consul General complimented the company for its corporate social responsibility initiatives. U.S. companies such as Colgate-Palmolive have long been key drivers of economic growth in Pakistan, providing the required foreign investment to help create thousands of well-paying jobs.