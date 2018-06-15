Construction work on GB Industrial Zone to be completed by 2018 end: CM

Gilgit

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman has said that role of traders and industrialists in the development of the GB was of paramount importance and his government was not oblivious to addressing their problems.

Talking to a delegation of GB Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Thursday, he said that he was in constant touch with the high ups of the FBR in Islamabad to address core problems of the trading community. We are earnestly desires to address genuine problems of the traders and industrialists, he told the delegates.—APP