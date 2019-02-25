Construction work on 427 km Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline to start soon

Islamabad

Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that construction work on the 427-kilometer Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline, from Sheikhupura to Peshawar, would start soon to ensure safe, efficient and reliable mode of supplying petroleum products across the country.

“Formal approval has been accorded by the ECC, studies are in progress and construction work will start soon,” the minister told APP on a query about commencement of practical work on the pipeline.

On February 12, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) while considering the proposal of Petroleum Division has given its consent for the Frontier Oil Company to undertake and implement the oil pipeline project.

It consists of three sections Machike-Chak Pirana (135-km), Chak Pirana-Rawat (117-km) and Rwat-Tarujabba (175-km) to transport high speed diesel and motor spirit.

The minister said the ECC had thoroughly discussed the project and granted approval for the company after considering its proposal feasible, adding that the company had timely got the licence from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority for laying the oil pipeline.

The pipeline will be laid from Sheikhupura to Peshawar to ensure smooth and safe supply of white oil products across the country and avoid tragedies like Ahmedpur Sharqiya in which an oil tanker turned turtle and caught fire. The incident took lives of 219 people and caused injuries to 59 others in June 2017.—APP

