Construction work at Kartarpur Corridor picks up

Pakistan to complete 800-metre bridge over Ravi River before October 2019

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Tons of iron, cement, concrete and heavy machinery have been shifted to the site of the Kartarpur Corridor near the Ravi River in District Narowal as construction work has picked up and authorities believe it would be completed by the end of October 2019. Besides, steel and woods have also been transported in order to construct a bridge over the river and hundreds of labourers are busy day and night to complete the work as quickly as possible.

If the work continues with the same pace there is every possibility it will be completed within the deadline, sources said while talking to Pakistan Observer.

The road leading to the site has also been completed and there is a long queue of trucks and heavy loaders transporting construction material on the site.

The corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab’s District of Gurdaspur and the Kartarpur Gurdwara in District Narowal, where Guru Nanak spent last eighteen years of his life, the longest period he spent anywhere, and will allow visa-free visits by Indian pilgrims.

Pakistan government will also build an 800-metre bridge over the Ravi River as part of the corridor and create a border terminal, accommodation for pilgrims and other facilities at Kartarpur, a short distance from the border.

The distance between Dera Baba Nanak and Kartatpur is about 4 km though the circular route planned for the corridor means it will have a total length of about 7 km.

In November this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan formally inaugurated the corridor construction work expressing his government’s desire to establish peaceful diplomatic relations with India.

He announced that his government aimed to open the 4-kilometre-long visa-free corridor on Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary next year.

“We will keep improving the Kartarpur darbar for you,” he had told Sikh pilgrims. “We will keep giving you facilities … When you come next year, we will provide you with every sort of facility,” he said.

A large number of Sikh pilgrims- both local and Indian – along with Indian Minister for Food Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Minister for Housing Hardeep S. Puri, Indian Punjab Minister of Local Government, Tourism, Cultural Affairs, and Museums Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Indian journalists and foreign diplomats had attended the ceremony.

Share on: WhatsApp