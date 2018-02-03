Construction of Shamashabad pedestrian underpass started

Rawalpindi

The work to construct the Rs 24 million modern pedestrian underpass on Murree Road at Shamsabad started here on Friday. According to Rawalpindi Development Authority official, the citizens particularly aged, women and children were facing problem in crossing one of the busiest roads in the city, Murree Road, near Gulshan Dadan Khan’s Jamia Masjid.

It would be an eight feet wide underpass to facilitate the pedestrians and the contractor has been directed to complete the project within three months.—APP