Construction resumes on Balochistan’s biggest hydropower project

Construction of Balochistan’s biggest hydropower project, the Naulong Dam, has restarted. The dam will irrigate 47,000 acres of barren land and will provide 4.4MW of electricity.

Issues related to the Naulong Dam have been sorted out and under the direction of the Standing Committee on Water Resources, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) released Rs 1,916 million for the construction of the Naulong Dam to the WAPDA.

The 186-feet high dam has a total storage capacity of 242,452 AFd. Live storage is 200,000 AF. While the annual benefits to agriculture will be Rs 2.017 billion, power Rs 0.413 billion, and fisheries Rs 0.018 billion.—INP