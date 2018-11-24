Construction of six more blocks of PMNH in doldrums

The lingering project of construction of six more blocks of Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) since its establishment in the year 1976 is still in doldrums due to lack of attention by the concerned authorities and putting over 1.5 million conserved specimens of rich natural resources at stake.

The officials of PMNH have displayed maximum specimens of natural resources through utilizing even small space in corridors and small rooms and corners of the existing two constructed blocks of the museum.

This museum, being the only one of its kind, is a source of education for thousands of the students and researchers who visit it on daily basis and are provided a comfortable environment and maximum facilitation to conduct study on different species.

The museum has state-of-the-art Gemstone gallery, Biodiversity Galley, Birds of Pakistan Gallery, Dinosaurs Gallery, Fossils Gallery, Gallery for Higher Plants, Gallery for Medicinal Plants, Gallery for Lower Plants, World of Mammals, World of Reptiles, World of Fishes etc.

When contacted Director General, PMNH, Dr. Rafique, he said PMNH will submit PC-I for construction of its six remaining blocks to Ministry of Science and Technology till December to expand the display of museum and its activities which is benefiting for thousands of students.

Dr Rafique said, since establishment of PMNH in the year 1976, only two out of eight blocks were constructed and operational while remaining six could not have been constructed in the past due to lack of funds and attention by authorities.

The feasibility report was prepared by the relevant steering committee through hiring consultants keeping in view the international trends and standards. He hoped that the PC-I for construction of remaining blocks of PMNH will be approved this time and this lingering project will be completed.0

The DG said, PMNH is the only museum, working under Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), which has conserved the 1.5 million specimens of rich natural resources collected from all over the country and displaying in form of the more than 150 attractive 2-D and 3-D exhibits.

He said the museum, under the patronage of Ministry of Science and Technology, is playing vital role for imparting formal and informal education on various aspects of ecology, biodiversity and environmental sciences through arranging study tours.—APP

