Mayor Karachi barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the construction work of Shadman drain at the cost of Rs 85 million is going on and after the completion problems during rains in Shadman area will be solved. He said this while inspecting the construction works of Shadman Nala in Central District. On this occasion, Secretary General of Peoples Party Dil Muhammad, Project Director Mega Projects and other officers were also present.

He said that rain drains and adjacent roads are being made safe for the citizens under the Karachi Mega Project. The ongoing development works of roads and storm drains in various areas will be completed as soon as possible, he added. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said Shadman drain is the same place in Central District, where the family fell into the drain in an accident last year and taking immediate notice of the tragic incident, he immediately instructed to start the construction of Shadman Nala, he recalled.

He said that in the past, due to the lack of proper management of drainage during the rains, the population of Shadman was flooded and the reason for this was the lack of management for the discharge of water from the Shadman Nala but now it is being connected to Qalandria Chowk drain and the surrounding communities will be safe during rains.

He said that the Shadman Nala is 1500 feet long and 10 feet wide while its depth is 9 to 10 feet so that the flow of water in the drain continues in a better manner. He said that this project is of utmost importance, so work is being done day and night and it will be completed soon. In the upcoming monsoon, residents of Shadman and adjacent areas will feel a clear change here.

The Mayor Karachi said priority has been given to the works which were urgently needed in the city by keeping the convenience of the citizens first, along with the construction of drains in the central district, road carpeting work is also being done. He directed the officers to complete all the works at a high speed for the convenience of the citizens and to adopt such a strategy during the development works that the flow of traffic in the sides is not affected.

He said that for convenience of the citizens full monitoring of the works is being ensured so that the development works in the city are sustainable and the citizens can benefit from them for a long time.