Construction of more dams imperative: Shamsul Mulk

Islamabad

Former Chairman WAPDA Shamsul Mulk has underlined the need for constructing water reservoirs for increasing agricultural products in the country. Building dams was imperative for enhancing agri products besides making electricity for meeting growing demand in the country, he said while talking to a news channel. Commenting on Kalabagh dam, he said lack of political will and consensus was the reason to halt this gigantic project.

Pakistan held full resources which must be utilized for the benefit of the people of this country, he added. Giving example of the neighbouring country, he said China had built about 20,000 dams to meet the need of water in their areas. Senator Ghous Muhammad Khan said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), last government had acquired the land for the construction of Bhasha dam besides allocated an amount of Rs 8 billion for this purpose.

To a question, he said the last government of PML-N had also given baseline regarding the Bhasha dam. He added that there was an urgent need of water reservoirs to bring improvement in agri products and other sectors. A senior Journalist Khalid Mustafa said that media had played vital role in highlighting the importance of water dams for the country.

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) on Sunday announced for contributing Rs 1 million for the fund for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams and expressed solidarity towards a noble cause raised by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar of raising funds for the much-needed dams.

In his statement issued here, he said it was high time to work as a nation and overcome menace of water scarcity through a national resolve to leave behind a better and prosperous country for the future generations. He said rapid increase in population was the major contributing factor behind this phenomenon. So the country needs to construct more dams to enhance its water storage capacity to cope with the water requirements.

He said a lack of storage capacity and infrastructure, 30 MAF water discharges into the sea during the flood season, causing a loss of $14 billion annually to the country.—APP

