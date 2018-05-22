Construction of highways, bridges, motorways must continue: NA body

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications, Monday, directed the concerned departments and wings to continue with the ongoing projects of construction of National Highways, Bridges and Motorways.

The Standing Committee showed its satisfaction as there was no dead project of Communications Ministry as all the pending and dead projects related to the era of General Musharraf or PPP had been completed by this incumbent government.

The Standing Committee recommended that Ministry of Communications and NHA should keep implementing the previous recommendations of the Standing Committee and should regularly report to the National Assembly.

The Standing Committee appreciated the Ministry of Communications, NHA, Motorways Police and other sub-ordinate offices for their cooperation and rapidly implementation of its recommendations.

The representatives of Ministry of Communications and NHA also thanked the Members of the Standing Committee, especially, its Chairman for proper guidance without which the mile stones achieved by the Ministry could not have been achieved.