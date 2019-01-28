Construction of Gwadar Shipyard to be started soon: Zubaida

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Sunday said the construction of Gwadar Shipyard would soon be started after fulfilling all legal obligations regarding land acquisition. She said this during her visit to Gwadar Development Authority, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Minister said the government would make Gwadar Shipyard a source of development and generating revenue for the country.

Zubaida Jalal said the shipyard was vital for the Gwadar port and it would open up a new era of development in the area.—APP

