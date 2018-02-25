Construction of houses in Hawksbay Media Town begins

Constructions of houses started in Media Town, Hawksbay on Saturday after 21 years since the land was allocated for the journalists of the city.

The media aired the news about the beginning of constructions activities.

Good number of journalists, high officials of Layari Development Authority and contractors participated in the ceremony. The construction of the houses had been a dream for over 1,200 journalists, who were allotted plots, a KPC statement said here Saturday.

Karachi Press Club (KPC) President Ahmed Malik has played a leading role in bringing journalists together to build their houses. Most of the senior members of KPC body were there to encourage those journalists willing to live in the Media Town.

KPC Secretary Maqsood Yusfi, who could not attend the ceremony, expressed his satisfaction on the beginning of the construction and assured full support of the KPC for the development of this society.

Journalists urged the Sindh government to help them in the construction of their houses by providing basic facilities, including construction of roads network in and around the Media Town, building water supply and sewage system, along with good supply of quality drinking water. They also demanded of gas and electricity from the federal government at the earliest.

The land was allocated by former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in 1997.

“ The Journalists community expects special support from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in timely execution of the housing scheme initiated by Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” the KPC president said.—APP

