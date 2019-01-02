Construction banned for two month in Islamabad

In order to stop illegal constructions in the area of POL Depot ASC Sihala, Islamabad, Assistant Commissioner (Rural) Omer Liaquat Randdahwa has imposed a ban under section 144 for the period of two months.

According to an official order No.895/AC (Rural)/ICT/2018, citizens have been barred from doing any type of construction and in case of any violation, strict action will be taken under section 144.—APP

