In order to stop illegal constructions in the area of POL Depot ASC Sihala, Islamabad, Assistant Commissioner (Rural) Omer Liaquat Randdahwa has imposed a ban under section 144 for the period of two months.
According to an official order No.895/AC (Rural)/ICT/2018, citizens have been barred from doing any type of construction and in case of any violation, strict action will be taken under section 144.—APP
Construction banned for two month in Islamabad
