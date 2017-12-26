Constitutional role of Army

Being Chairman, International Muslim Unity Forum, I vehemently hail the stance of the Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa taken in the in-camera briefing to the members of Senate that Pakistan Army has no desire to play an extra-constitutional role and Parliament is the supreme body. I maintain that our Army is {very valiantly} eradicating the roots of terrorism and has the record of tremendous sacrifices for a great national cause. The statement of Gen Bajwa that the Army was subservient and answerable to the public and parliament is the symbol of the solidarity of Pakistan.

The announcement of the COAS desiring harmonious and cordial relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran is the voice of the heart of every Muslim. Pakistan must remain neutral and with alacrity mediate for the solution of contending issues amicably and peacefully. The Islamic Military Alliance should play a vital role to liberate the Palestinians and the Kashmiris from the tenacious clutches of the predators. I urge the Muslim Ummah to remain vigilant and united as the imperialists are once again conspiring to damage the Muslim world by manipulating a plan of a feud between Iran and Saudi Arabia as they did in case of Iran and Iraq. We should promote democracy in Muslim world to end and avert combating issues.

Dr Maqsood Jafri

Via email

