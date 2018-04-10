Constitution must be implemented in its true spirit: Shahbaz

Message on Constitution Day

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the nation on the eve of Constitution Day of Pakistan and said that consensus constitution of 1973 is a major achievement of our parliamentary history.

In his message issued here today, the Chief Minister said that democratically elected leadership gave a gift of consensus constitution to the nation 45 years ago. It is sanguine that this constitution is a harbinger of human rights as well as establishment of an Islamic welfare state.

The nation pays rich tributes to the efforts of the then parliamentarians and constitutional experts today. National leadership unified the nation by setting aside their temporal political differences. He said that constitution of Pakistan has kept the nation united by setting aside cultural and ethno-linguistic differences.

This constitution has also guaranteed democracy, equality, tolerance and civil liberties. He said that constitution of 1973 has given new dimension to important issues like federal as well as provincial autonomies and socio-economic development is only possible due to complete implementation of the constitution. 1973 constitution also protects the rights, social justice and equality of people of different religions. Similarly, constitution also accords an opportunity to the federating units to live in peace and enjoy autonomy.

The sanctity of the constitution requires that it must be implemented in its true spirit. This is the day to reiterate the commitment that we will always upheld the constitution supreme. We will have to re-affirm our commitment that Pakistan will be moved forward by following the constitution, he added.

He said that Punjab government also re-affirms its strong commitment to protect the rights of the people in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan and added that all such efforts will be defeated aiming at damaging the democratic spirit of the constitution.