Constitution mentions secret voting, not secret cameras: Maryam

Observer Report Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday said the Constitution of Pakistan has clause about ‘secret voting’ but not ‘secret cameras’.

While responding to the issue of spy cameras over polling booth in the Senate ahead of chairman and deputy chairman elections, the PML-N leader took to social-networking website Twitter and posted, “Have some shame vote thieves and leave the seats.”

Those carrying out robbery in the Upper House of the Parliament have lost their last war after the RTS fiasco and fog in Daska polls, she added.