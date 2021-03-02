Constitution greater than any malicious reference: Maryam

Staff Reporter Islamabad

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Monday lashed out at the government and hailed the Supreme Court’s opinion to hold the Senate elections via a secret ballot.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader said that it had been proven once again that “the Constitution is superior to conspiratorial ordinances and ill-intentioned references.”

She said that the PTI is now raising a hue and cry about the use of technology to trace the votes polled at the Senate elections.

“Mark my words, no measures similar to the breakdown of the results transmission system (RTS) system and the Daska by-election will be tolerated.

Why are you afraid of the power of the vote?” she asked. Maryam Nawaz remarked that the Constitution is supreme and is greater than any ‘nefarious design’.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s opinion on the Senate polls presidential reference on open balloting.

In a statement issued by PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar, the verdict was hailed as the “triumph of law, justice and Constitutionalism”.

It is also a vindication of the position taken by the PPP in the top court on the issue, he said. The PPP deplored that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for “abusing the office of the president by filing the reference .