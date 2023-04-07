Constitution ensures resolution of challanges: NA Speaker

All political parties to be invited for Golden Jubilee celebrations of Constitution

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that 1973 constitution is democratic and Consensus based document which provides solution of all challenges being faced by Pakistan. He said that golden jubilee celebration of Constitution would commence on 10th April 2023.

He expressed these views while addressing the delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspapers (CPNE), All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) and Pakistan Broadcasters Association ( PBA) in Islamabad on Friday.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf also said that leadership of all political parties including PTI would be invited for these celebration. He also briefed the participants about diverse activities and events which would be organised in connection with golden jubilee celebration in Parliament House.

He said that signatory of constitution Syed Qaim Ali Shah would be especially invited. He also stressed on the need of the role of Media to propagate true spirit of Constitution. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms.Maryium Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion. She briefed the participants regarding building Constitution monument, Quiz Programmes, and Special features in newspapers and joint session of Parliamenton 10th April 2023.