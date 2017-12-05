Constitution empowers citizens to acquire property in any part of Pakistan

Peshawar

Constitutional experts here on Monday said that the Constitution of Pakistan has given rights to all citizens to acquire and hold property in any part of the country and no person could be deprived of property in accordance with law. Senior lawyer Kifayat Ali Khan told APP on Monday all citizens of Pakistan have the right to acquire and hold property for business and family’s purposes to live a prosperous and dignified life.

While referring to article 23 of the Constitution, he said every citizen have the right to acquire, hold and dispose of property in any part of Pakistan, subject to the Constitution and any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the public interest. “The importance of having well-defined and strongly protected property rights is now widely recognized among economists and policymakers and a private property system gives individuals an exclusive right to use their resources as they see fit”, he maintained.

Kifayat said Article 24 had granted full protection to properties rights of citizens and no person shall be compulsorily deprived of his property save in accordance with law. The constitution empowers people to invest in government and private housing schemes in any part of the country, however, extreme care should be adopted before making investment in private housing projects, he explained.—APP