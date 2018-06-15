Constitution could be saved only if it was implemented in its true spirit, Siraj ul Haq

LAHORE : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the constitution of the country could be saved only if it was implemented in its true spirit. He was addressing a big congregation on the occasion of Juma tul Wida at Mansoora mosque,

Sirajul Haq said that the nation would have to unite to safeguard the constitution. He said that the country that had been secured after sacrifices of lakhs of people was still being run on the systems of the aliens. He said that neither the judicial system of the country nor its economy was in line with the Quranic teachings. In the sphere of education, the system devised by Lord Macaulay was still in vogue.

He said the economic system was on the verge of destruction mainly because of the interest but the agents of the international powers were bent upon retaining it.

However, he said, that the holy month of Ramazan motivated us to rise against this entire system based on falsehood and to strive for the supremacy of the law system given by Allah.

The JI chief said that the MMA would safeguard the Islamic provisions of the constitution and ensure the supremacy of the constitution and the law. He said that the liberal and secular lobby was out to drop the Islamic provisions of the constitution and the nation would be fully awake to foil their conspiracies.

Sirajul Haq said the 2018 elections would be a contest for the protection of the Pakistan’s Islamic identity, and urged the masses to realize this fact and come out of their homes to play their role in this regard and work for the success of the MMA candidates. He was sure that the forces trying for the continuity of the status quo would fail.

He said the satanic forces had been in power in the country for the last seventy years. He said that the masses wanted to lead their lives according to Islamic teachings were not unable to do that. Therefore, the people would have to support to the MMA candidates for the change of the entire system.