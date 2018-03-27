Constitution and state affairs

Malik Ashraf

The constitution is the will of the people written in black and white by their representatives that sets the limits for each organ of the state and state institutions created through it to ensure smooth running of the state affairs. In that respect Parliament is the mother of all state institutions and logically and legally has ascendency over them. The constitution of Pakistan in its Preamble while dilating on the system of governance, fundamental rights, the status of the federating units and rights of the minorities, at the outset settles the question of sovereignty in these worlds “ Whereas sovereignty over the entire Universe belongs to Almighty Allah alone, and the authority to be exercised by the people of Pakistan within the limits prescribed by Him is a sacred trust, it is the will of the people of Pakistan to establish an order, wherein the State shall exercise its powers and authority through the chosen representatives of the people”

Two things are crystal that the sovereignty within the limits set by Allah belongs to the people and that sovereignty is to be exercised by them through their chosen representatives, which is the parliament. The constitution also dilates on the powers of the parliament and empowers it to make amendments in the constitution (not challengeable in any court of law) whenever necessary to the exclusion of any other institution of the state. For the smooth running of the state affairs by the Executive it is therefore imperative that the other state institutions remain within the domain of their constitutional responsibilities and do not transgress into the territories earmarked by the constitution for the other institutions and organs of the state. Any indiscretion by an institution to the contrary not only represents breach of the constitution (a serious crime) but also creates an ambience of confrontation between the state institutions which is tantamount to insulting the mandate of the people who are supposed to be sovereign within the meaning enunciated in the Preamble of the constitution.

The tragedy of Pakistan is that the Pakistani nation has been taken for a ride by the politicians, military dictators, judges and the bureaucracy during the last seventy years which explains why Pakistan has always remained crisis-ridden and now is confronted with an existentialist threat. Pakistan has turned seventy this year and to the chagrin of the people the objectives of the independence and the vision bequeathed by founding father still remains to be realized. Though we celebrate the Independence Day and Pakistan Day with traditional fervor and enthusiasm but regrettably it remains confined to only the rituals and no worthwhile effort and commitment is visible for changing the course that Pakistan has treaded so far. Years have gone by but things remain the same. The judges relish the spectacle of hitting the headlines by making statements with political connotations which surely is not their domain and responsibility. No matter how well intentioned their rhetoric may be but the fact remains that it was not their responsibility to delve into those issues. There is absolutely no justification for that as per the constitution of Pakistan. The argument usually presented for their indiscretions is that if the executive and other organs and institutions do not perform and deliver they could not allow vacuum to persist.

It is the most flawed and misleading narrative judged in the context of the spirit of the constitution which forbids intervention of one state institution into the sphere of the other. Something which is constitutionally wrong is also logically and morally wrong. One can prefer arguments and justifications for and against any subject and there can be no end to it. Heaven forbid even the atheists would give you lot many arguments in regards to non-existence of God. However it cannot take away anything from the eternal reality of the existence of God as majority of the world population believes in the unity of God. Constitution is a testament given by the people as an expression of their sovereignty and it simply cannot be violated on any pretext. Pakistan is confronted with formidable challenges and it was probably right time to take a detour from our unenviable past, learn from the mistakes and blunders that have been committed and to support and strengthen the efforts that can take the country towards constitutional rule. The way leads through the constitution itself and the vision bequeathed by Quaid-i-Azam. There is a need to go back to the drawing board and rediscover the contours of Pakistan Ideology and the national ethos.

Our CJ needs to realise that his forays into the domain of the executive are breach of the constitution that the judiciary is supposed to defend. It could only defend it when it remains within the confines of the constitution itself. The issues which he is trying to delve into are of political nature and the exclusive responsibility of the Executive, a domain forbidden for the judges by the constitution. There is hardly anybody in the country who does not want the solution of the problems facing the country and the change in the system of governance that really delivers to the masses. But it is even more important to ensure that it is done though the right means. In running the state affairs, the fairness of means is of paramount importance in achieving the desired objectives. Ends do not justify means. It needs a serious thinking by all the stakeholders.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.