Constituencies delimitation process formally begins

Islamabad

The delimitation process of constituencies for next general elections on Tuesday formally begun as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned relevant data from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and provincial governments. According to details, the ECP has directed authorities to submit maps of districts and tehsils, and notifications of circles and blocks in softcopies. Furthermore, census charges of metropolitan corporations, town and municipal committees have also been summoned.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has given deadline of January 5 for the submission of data regarding changes in census blocks, and documents pertaining to delimitation of constituencies will be compiled by January 10.

Draft proposals of delimitations will be forwarded to the ECP from January 15 to February 28. Objections on proposals will be received from March 5 to April 3, and will be resolved from April 4 to May 3.—INP