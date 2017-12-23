Constituencies’ delimitation to be completed by May 3: ECP

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

With no hurdle in its way now, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced on Friday that the process of delimitation of constituencies as per the fresh census will be completed by 3rd of May.

Talking to the media persons after an extraordinary meeting of the ECP, Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob said that the ECP will complete its arrangements for the next general elections by May 3. At its meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza on Friday, the ECP constituted five delimitation committees to oversee the whole process which will begin from 15th January.

“We have set 45 days for the proposals of delimitation,” Babar Yaqoob said.

Yaqoob said that at the ECP meeting, constituency maps from the provincial government were sought for its next session. The ECP directed provincial governments to install CCTV cameras in the sensitive polling stations.