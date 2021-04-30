Constable killed by stepson over property dispute

A police head constable was killed and son injured when his stepson opened fire over property dispute here on Friday, police said.

According to details, head constable Altaf deployed at Special Branch had two wives and a stepson Hafeez was also living with them.

Altaf sold his 3 marla house in Hadyara Lahore, upon which stepson Hafeez started demanding share in money of the sold house.

However, upon refusal Hafeez started firing, killing his stepfather Altaf on the spot and injured stepbrother Abid.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital and the police after registering a case against the accused started raids for his arrest.

Meanwhile, robbers took away cash hundreds of thousand rupees from a pharmacy in Gawalmandi area of Lahore on Friday.

According to the CCTV footage the police obtained from the shop, two robbers entered a pharmacy in Gawalmandi, held salesmen at gunpoint and fled after snatching hundreds of thousand rupees.

The police after registering a case against unidentified looters have started an investigation.