constable arrested for assaulting girl

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

A police constable was arrested on the charge of allegedly attempting to criminally assault a young girl of Qila Balwant Singh. According to FIR lodged with the police by Shoukat Ali father of the victim, Constable Muhammad Imran posted at police station sadder Hafizabad invited his daughter Tayyaba to his residence in Qila Balwant Singh where he attempted to rape her.

On her hue and cries, some villagers rushed to the spot as a consequence of which, the accused managed to escape.

The villagers protested against the cop and brought the incident to the notice of DPO who immediately suspended the cop and ordered registration of a case against the accused. The COP was promptly arrested and departmental inquiry has also been ordered against him by the DPO.