Conspirators to renew election rigging allegations after flop show, says Maryam

HARIPUR : Taking a jibe at opposition parties and referring to the Lahore protest, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said the opposition parties are to complain again about rigging in upcoming General Elections as ‘vacant seats’ cannot cast votes.

Addressing a public rally here, Maryam said the entire team of conspirators was failed to take out the masses in a recently held protest in Lahore. “What the opponents make you to recall,” she posed a question to the crowd.

“They remind us their hue and cry over their failure to garner support from the masses,” she said in response.

Taking a jibe at opponents, she said the allegations of rigging in the elections must not be levelled as ‘vacant seats’ couldn’t cast votes.

Opposition has failed to upset the government despite holding sit-ins and leveling rigging allegations, she continued.

Enumerating countrywide projects, Maryam said a triumph of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in next General Elections is certain after undertaking number of development projects.

Without citing an opponent’s name, she said: “In last four years when you were busy in raging against institutions, while Nawaz Sharif was taking on development schemes.”

The revenge of abortive conspiracies was taken by using foul language and cursing the parliament, she underlined.

“Will you take a revenge of Sharif’s ouster after casting your vote for him?” she asked while appearing optimistic for upcoming general elections.

Moreover, she said the opposition parties are making efforts to skip the elections to evade a defeat.

Maryam Nawaz further claimed to win elections in 2018, adding that when opposition faces rout, it criticizes parliament.

